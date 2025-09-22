Amb Jahumpa impresses investors with Gambia’s potential as a green hydrogen hub

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a compelling address at a forum in Sandton, South Africa, The Gambia’s Ambassador to South Africa, HE Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, has painted a promising picture of the nation’s potential in the burgeoning green hydrogen sector.

Highlighting The Gambia’s abundant natural resources, water, wind and regular sunlight as valuable natural resources, Ambassador Ceesay emphasised the country’s competitive edge in green hydrogen production, positioning it as a potential exporter, mirroring the efforts of South Africa.

Ambassador Ceesay also underscored The Gambia’s commitment to clean energy and international collaboration, citing ongoing projects such as the 23 MW Jambur solar- battery project, the 150 MW Soma Solar farm, and the $52.6 million rural electrification initiative backed by the World Bank.

Furthermore, she highlighted the Ecowas Green Hydrogen Policy Framework, which supports a target of 10 Mt/year by 2050, offering harmonised policies and incentives to attract investment.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of regional integration to facilitate cross-border hydrogen trade, urging African governments to present viable hydrogen projects to international investors.

The forum, attended by a diverse group of experts, including ministers, diplomats and industry leaders, served as a platform to explore strategic partnerships and unlock sustainable development in the renewable energy sector.