Gambia hosts Ecowas energy forum

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia on Wednesday hosted the 10th edition of the Ecowas Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines.

Organised under the theme ‘Accelerate sustainable electricity and energy solutions for the growth of the Ecowas region’, the forum held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss and promote sustainable energy solutions for the West African region.

In his welcoming remarks, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Lamin Camara, highlighted the significance of regional cooperation in achieving energy access and combating climate change.

“Together, we can strengthen the regional electricity market and enhance transmission and distribution of interconnection infrastructure among our member countries,” he added.

The Executive Director of the Ecowas Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), Mr Jean Francis Sempore, also spoke at the forum, noting the progress made in the region’s sustainable energy sector.

“After 15 years of continuous efforts, it is important to highlight the notable advances in the field of sustainable energy in West Africa. We have increased the installed capacity of solar power plants from 5 MW in 2010 to nearly 1 GW in 2025,” he highlighted.

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, who deputised for the President, also emphasised the importance of sustainable energy in the region’s development agenda.

“Hosting this landmark edition is both a privilege and a responsibility that we deeply cherish. Sustainable energy lies at the heart of our national development agenda,” he noted.

The Vice President further highlighted The Gambia’s achievements in the energy sector, including the inauguration of a 23 MW solar photovoltaic plant and the modernization of the transmission and distribution network.

“Electricity access has grown impressively from 35% in 2017 to over 73% in 2025, and is on course to reach 90% by 2026, with rural electrification a top priority,” he said.

VP Jallow called on Ecowas Member States to think bigger, act faster, and collaborate more deeply to achieve this goal.

“Let us seize this platform to forge stronger partnerships, exchange innovations, and mobilize investments to achieve universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030, in line with SDG7,” he said.