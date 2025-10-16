NDP ASKS NPP TO REIN in ITS SUPPORTERS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A simmering rivalry between the governing National People’s Party (NPP) and the newly formed splinter group (NDP), seems to have reached boiling point yesterday with members of the new group led by defected NPP youth president Kebba Madi Bojang, formally complaining of insults directed at them and their leader from NPP supporters.

According to a statement from NDP, one Mama Jabbie, a prominent supporter of the NPP who calls herself ‘Barrow’s General’ is targeting them with insults and character assassination, especially directed at their leader, Kebba Madi Bojang.

- Advertisement -

“It has come to our attention that one of your prominent public figures, widely referred to as Mama Jabbie, has made repeated personal attacks and serious public allegations against our party leader, Kebba Madi Bojang, and other NDP members. These allegations, made in public forums, have already strained relations between our two parties and risk further inflaming tensions. Our leader has issued clear guidance to all NDP members not to engage in insults or personal attacks directed at President Barrow, his family or any member of the NPP. Out of respect for the Office of the President and to preserve the civic tone of national politics, the NDP remains firmly committed to restraint and decency in our public engagement,” the group said.

It added that despite political differences, the NDP has consistently sought to maintain respectful working relationships with colleagues in the NPP and therefore recent personal attacks on Kebba Madi Bojang are not only unjustified but also incompatible with the standards of responsible political conduct expected from national leaders.

The NDP called on the NPP to ensure that their members maintain dignity avoiding personal attacks against political opponents in the interest of “de-escalation and responsible politics.”

- Advertisement -

“We also demand that the NPP leadership publicly condemn and call to order any member who makes unfounded personal attacks or spreads false allegations against Kebba Madi Bojang and NDP officials.We further demand an immediate retraction or clarification from the person responsible for these allegations, accompanied by a formal apology, in addition to instituting internal disciplinary measures against any NPP official who continues to use abusive language or make unverified claims that inflame partisan tensions,” the NDP said.

The new group also wants the NPP to address potential defamation or unlawful conduct through lawful and direct communication channels with the NDP, rather than allowing such statements to persist unchallenged in public and commit itself to maintaining respectful and constructive dialogue between the two parties to safeguard civic space, national unity, and responsible opposition.

The NDP warned that if these steps are not taken, it is prepared to pursue lawful and measured remedies to protect the reputation of Kebba Madi Bojang and his party including public rebuttals and clarifications and peaceful mobilisation of members and supporters to demand accountability through lawful means.

“The NDP is not interested in personal vendettas, but we will not tolerate deliberate character assassination. Kebba Madi Bojang and several of his associates were once part of the governing party and contributed meaningfully to its early development. That shared history demands mutual respect and restraint, even as we now serve the nation from a different political positions. This statement serves as a final warning to the leadership of the NPP. We urge you to address this matter decisively and without delay. The NDP will take all lawful measures necessary to defend our leader, our party, and our supporters,” the group concluded.