NEGMAR assures affordable fares, well maintained ferries 

By Lamin Cham

The deputy managing director of Turkish company NEGMAR, Hali Gai, has assured that ticket costs for its ferries would be affordable. He did not give exact figures when asked whether the luxurious and efficient services of the ferries brought by NEGMAR may not be way above the average Gambian’s affordability. ”The fares would be generally affordable because we are not in competition with Gambia Ferries but in partnership in addressing the people’s need for transportation across the river,” Mr Gai told an assembled press corps on board, The Selimiye, one of the two ferries already in town. The vessels would be officially launched by President Barrow as soon as the two landing sites and terminals across the river are completed.

Mr Gai thanked the ministries of local government and tourism for facilitating NEGMAR’s acquisition of landing sites at Barra near Fort bullen, and Banjul near former Radio Syd.

He equally commended Megabank for its support in the project.

On the issue of safety and maintenance of the vessels , the acting MD of NEGMAR, Orhan Demira said general maintenance standards require that every two years ferries undergo a rejuvenation process that make them sea worthy at all times. ” The Gambia Maritime Agency, the regulatory body of maritime in The Gambia has been to Turkey to inspect our vessels to affirm that they are sea worthy,” he said. The highly anticipated introduction of two modern ferry boats across the Banjul – Barra channel will dramatically change the daily struggle of commuters and transport operators and make the crossing a predictable routine.