spot_img
spot_img
26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 29, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

NEGMAR assures affordable fares, well maintained ferries 

- Advertisement -
Lamin Cham 9

By Lamin Cham

The deputy managing director of Turkish company NEGMAR, Hali Gai, has assured that ticket costs for its ferries would be affordable. He did not give exact figures when asked whether the luxurious and efficient services of the ferries brought by NEGMAR may not be way above the average Gambian’s affordability. ”The fares would be generally affordable because we are not in competition with Gambia Ferries but in partnership in addressing the people’s need for transportation across the river,” Mr Gai told an assembled press corps on board, The Selimiye, one of the two ferries already in town. The vessels would be officially launched by President Barrow as soon as the two landing sites and terminals across the river are completed.
Mr Gai thanked the ministries of local government and tourism for facilitating NEGMAR’s acquisition of landing sites at Barra near Fort bullen, and Banjul near former Radio Syd.
He equally commended Megabank for its support in the project.
On the issue of  safety  and maintenance of the vessels , the acting MD of NEGMAR, Orhan Demira said general maintenance  standards require  that every two years ferries undergo a rejuvenation process that make them sea worthy at  all times.  ” The Gambia Maritime Agency, the regulatory body of maritime in The Gambia has been to Turkey to inspect our vessels to affirm that they are sea worthy,” he said. The highly anticipated introduction of two modern ferry boats across the Banjul – Barra channel will dramatically change the daily struggle of commuters and transport operators and make the crossing a predictable routine.  

Previous article
BAC Chairman Darboe relishes China experience
Next article
Court grants divorce, orders husband to pay D750K to wife
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions