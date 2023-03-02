New World Bank country director for Gambia appointed

The World Bank has appointed a new country director for Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania in the West and Central Africa region. She is Keiko Miwa. Based in Dakar, she officially took office today, March 1, 2023

Keiko Miwa joined the World Bank in January 2001 where she began her career working on Mauritania and Sierra Leone. She has held several positions, including World Bank Resident Representative in Laos, PDR and was once South Asia Regional Director for Education. She is currently Regional Director for Human Development in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Ms Miwa, a Japanese national, holds a PhD in educational policy and administrative studies from the State University of New York at Albany.

In her new role, Ms. Miwa’s responsibilities will include overseeing the Bank’s policy dialogue and strategic engagements with the governments of the 5 countries, key stakeholders, and development partners. She will also be responsible for strengthening the portfolio of analytical studies and lending engagements that deliver results at scale, including strengthening collaboration with IFC and MIGA.