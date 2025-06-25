NHIA extends health insurance scheme nationwide

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is proud to announce a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), expanding from an initial 13 contracted public health facilities to 69 facilities across all seven regions of The Gambia.

This major achievement made possible through the support of the World Bank and the Government of the Gambia, NHIA is committed to providing equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare services to every resident of The Gambia, regardless of income or location. The 69 contracted facilities include a network of hospitals, major and minor health centres, ensuring wider and easier access to health services for all.

Through the NHIS, women admitted for delivery can access essential health services at any of the contracted facilities by presenting their National Health Insurance Card or Electronic Birth Certificate.

“This progress is a testament to our national commitment to universal health coverage,” said Bai Mass Saine, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA whilst presiding over the roll-out ceremony.

By expanding from 13 to 69 contracted facilities, we are ensuring that more Gambians can access covered services closer to home. The NHIS is not just a policy—it’s a promise to protect the health of our people.

The NHIA remains committed to working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, regional health authorities, and stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery and sustainability of the NHIS, with the goal of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) in The Gambia.

For inquiries, please contact:

Public Relations & Communications Department

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +220 5000077