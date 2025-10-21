NHRC SAYS GOV’T YET TO IMPLEMENT MEASURES TO BAN SECURITY officers AS RECOMMENDED BY TRRC

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has stated in its third status report on the implementation of the government whitepaper on the report of the TRRC that the government is yet to ban dozens of security officials responsible for rights violations during former president Jammeh’s regime as recommended by the truth commission.

In January 2024, President Adama Barrow gave his assent to the Ban from Public Office Act 2023, after it was cleared by the National Assembly. The act is set to enforce the TRRC’s recommendations for the banning of some officials mainly from the security sector from holding public office for varying periods of time.

However, in its report submitted to the National Assembly, NHRC reported that despite the passing of the Ban from Public Office Act 2023, the government has not yet taken any measures to ban the following officers from holding public for 10 years: Corporal Alhagie Kanyi, Private Baboucarr Njie alias Njie Ponkal, Private John Charles B Mendy, Private Baboucarr Ahmad Njie (BA Njie), Private Albert Gomez, Private Lamarana Barry, Private Ensa Mendy, Private Jali Musa Suso, Private Lamin Marong, Private Mustapha Touray alias Churro, Private Lamin Colley, Lamin Senghore alias Assassin, and Private Baboucarr Mboob.

The report said the government has also failed to implement the ban against Sergeant Gomez alias Hitler, Kawsu Camara, Pa Alieu Gomez and BK Jatta from holding public office for ten years.

According to the NHRC, the Ministry of Justice initiated the process by instructing relevant institutions to place those recommended to be banned on administrative leave and the Ministry of Public Service is to be responsible for formal enforcement, which involves notifying affected individuals and relieving them of their duties through dismissals, forced retirements, or other administrative measures. However, “these named individuals are yet to be banned”.

The Commission also stated that there is no official communication from the Gambia Police Force confirming whether the recommendation to take disciplinary measures against Modou Lamin Fatty, Abdoulie Bah and Modou Cham who were at the St Augustine’s High School during the April 2000 students demonstrations has been implemented.

The government has also accepted the TRRC’s recommendation to carry out further investigations to dismiss and ban Lt Colonel Amadou Bojang, Ebrima Ceesay, Baboucarr Trawally, Alpha Bojang and Baboucarr Singhateh from working in the security services and consider the possibility of charging them with torture domestically.

But the NHRC report stated that there is no evidence that further investigations have been carried out to dismiss them or that steps have been taken to consider charging them with torture domestically.

On the TRRC recommendation to ban present and former NIA officials who directly and indirectly participated in the torture of detainees and other gross human rights violations and abuses from holding any office in government for a minimum of ten years, the commission said during its reporting period, it found that no ban has been placed on Lamin Bo Badjie, Tijan Bah, Foday Barry, Ebrima Jim Drammeh, Salimina Drammeh, Momodou Hydara, Ousman Jallow, Lamin (Babadinding) Jobarteh and Baba Saho.

According to the NHRC, there is also no evidence that former NIA chief Harry Sambou has been banned from holding public office for five years for his participation in the torture of Omar Dampha and Ballo Kanteh.