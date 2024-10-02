NHRC tells gov’t to protect older persons

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has called on the Gambia government to develop a national policy on older persons to protect them from all forms of discrimination.

In a statement marking International Day of Older Persons with the theme, ‘The importance of strengthening care and support systems for older persons, the NHRC also called on the government to domesticate the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa.

“We also urge the government to devise strategies to actively engage older persons in national development initiatives and discourse, and ensure financial security and access to essential services for older persons, including expanding pension and healthcare,” it added.

The Commission said it remains committed to working with the government, civil society organisations, local government authorities, the private sector and international partners to promote the rights of older persons, devise sustainable strategies for their meaningful participation in national, regional and community initiatives and discourses and build a Gambia where every older person feels valued and lives in dignity and respect.

“Older persons are valued members of our society who have the right to participate in their families, communities and society. The 1997 Constitution and other national legislation like the Women’s Act 2010 uphold the human rights of older persons and older women and protect them against all forms of discrimination and violence,” it added.

As a nation, the NHRC added, “We recognise the invaluable contributions of older persons to the development and progress of our families, communities, and country, as valuable sources of knowledge, technical experience and expertise, and caregivers”.

“In the rural areas, older persons continue to make important contributions to the socio-economic development of their communities. They are also the custodians of our histories, culture and traditions. As we mark this important Day, we must all reflect on the challenges older persons face in the Gambia. Many continue to face age related discrimination, poverty and inadequate access to healthcare.”

In some communities, it added, “older persons, particularly older women, are often accused of witchcraft because of their old age”.

“These challenges threaten their dignity and ability to live a full and independent life. The National Human Rights Commission reiterates that the right to dignity is a fundamental human right enshrined in both the Constitution of The Gambia and various international human rights instruments to which The Gambia is a signatory.”

It added that older persons, like every other citizen, are entitled to enjoy their rights to healthcare, social protection, and equal participation in all aspects of society.

“As the workforce that built the foundation upon which we stand today, we must all ensure that our older persons live in dignity and respect, free from any form of discrimination, neglect or abuse”.