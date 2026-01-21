‘No bad blood between Hamat and Barrow’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Presidential Adviser Saihou Mballow has said the recent remarks by NRP leader Hamat Bah, who demanded respect for the members of the ruling NPP alliance, and vowed never to shelf his presidential ambition for anyone, are not in any way suggesting bad blood between him and the president, or the NPP.

Many observers, especially the opposition, interpreted Bah’s comments as sign of a strain in relations within the alliance.

- Advertisement -

However, Mballow dismissed any such suggestion saying Hamat and Barrow continue to enjoy cordial relations at all levels.

”Hamat was only talking against the behaviour of some NPP supporters towards NRP supporters in the region. The message he is trying to send is for both his supporters and NPP supporters to be one and emulate him and President Barrow,” Saihou Mballow said.

He argued that Minister Bah is not in any way implying there are problems in the NPP alliance, saying if anything, his message is only going to enhance unity among supporters of NRP and NPP.

- Advertisement -

Asked about a similar statement made by NCP executive member Majanko Samusa at the NPP congress in Soma last year where he accused NPP of disrespecting other allies in their coalition, Mr Mballow argued that Samusa was not speaking in his capacity as party leader. “But in any case, those small things happen in politics. Even in our families it happens but that does not mean our alliance is shaky,” he said.

Mr Mballow described Barrow as a unifying leader who consistently calls for peace, respect and unity between the NPP supporters and their allied parties. “But not everyone acts the same way even in our houses. Hamat Bah has been with President Barrow since 2016 serving as a cabinet minister and they enjoy a dignified relationship based on mutual respect. So if they are united as leaders why not the supporters?” he asked.