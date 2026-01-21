Sabally raps MC, says ‘roads indispensable keys to socio-economic dev’t’ 

- Advertisement -

NPP chieftain Momodou Sabally has refuted statements by UMC’s MC Cham Jnr that building roads alone will not ensure electoral success.

Cham contended that the narrative that building roads will win the next election for President Barrow overlooks the deeper concerns of ordinary Gambians, because while good roads and other development projects are welcome, they do not on their own decide elections.

Responding to Cham, Sabally argued: “Given their critical necessity for the movement of raw materials, goods and manpower, no nation can develop and eradicate poverty without good road networks. Therefore it is laughable that a party like UMC would downplay the importance of roads in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“It is noteworthy that one needs some sound background in economics or development studies to be able to fully appreciate the infrastructural revolution that President Barrow has embarked upon. MC Cham either lacks the analytical skills to comprehend what’s going on or he is deliberately running cheap propaganda to confuse the public, given the stillbirth of the movement his new political godfather is leading.

“MC Cham’s claim that “prices of basic goods keep rising, incomes remain low” is far from the truth because Gambians have started enjoying lower food prices as exemplified by plummeting rice prices, while President Barrow has taken unprecedented steps in increasing salaries of public servants on the back of a rapidly growing domestic economy.

“In this post-Covid era with growing challenges in the global business environment, there is no government that has done more than the Barrow Administration in alleviating living conditions and improving productive capacity for the long run.

- Advertisement -

“With official inflation figures down at 6.6 percent from 10.2 percent a year ago, prices of basic commodities continue their sustained decline. This has been achieved through the removal of taxes on essential commodities like rice and also subsidising farm implements and inputs to boost local production.

“With growing support for private sector rice producers, operators like Hamidou Jah have succeeded in bringing down the price of rice down to a record low of D1,700. With government policy supporting the opening up of the rice importation market the benefits of enhanced competition has also played a major role in the unprecedented decline of the price of rice in The Gambia.

“Meanwhile government continues to invest in agriculture through the construction of access roads in agricultural hubs, while subsidising inputs like fertiliser and ploughing and harvesting machinery. These Initiatives are not only aimed at seeking immediate results for instant relief; but more importantly, to have a lasting effect on local productivity that will save us much needed foreign currency spent on imports and improve our nutrition quality through locally produced food.”

These developments, the top economist and former central bank worker argued, makes “a mockery of opposition propaganda such as the one carried on the front page of The Standard newspaper on Tuesday, 19th January, 2026 through the mouthpiece of the fledgling political group called UMC”.

He added: “It has to be said that the cost of living in any country is not determined by government policy alone. Where local government authorities levy what the IMF calls ‘nuisance taxes’ on the poor and vulnerable members of society, positive steps made by central government to help the poor and needy can be negatively offset by steps taken by local authorities.

“For example the mayor of KMC and current leader of the UMC, Talib Bensouda has increased market duties and brought in unprecedented charges for refuse collection through his failed Mballit Project. Now, people have to pay to for the use of toilets in markets in KM. All these taxes on people struggling at the bottom of society have increased the burden on struggling families.

“Unfortunately, with our new democratic dispensation, central government cannot do much to intervene even if local authorities are inflicting suffering on their poor municipal constituents.

“Yet, given the magnanimity and enduring sense of empathy and care that President Barrow continues to practice, his government created the National Social Protection office that gives direct support in kind and cash to struggling members of our society.

“This is how a responsible and caring government operates. Beyond mere talk and social media propaganda, the NPP government continues to deliver rapid infrastructural development while concomitantly working hard to alleviate the cost of living for the very patriotic and peaceful citizens of this great country.

“It is in view of the foregoing realities that a credible coalition cannot come into being, talk less of defeating President Barrow and his NPP-led alliance. MC Cham’s claim that ‘a credible third coalition, with a transformative candidate like Talib Ahmed Bensouda, can defeat Barrow’ is simply laughable.

“Talib and his UMC can never be trusted by any partner because of his treacherous past. A politician who just divided an existing opposition party can never be trusted when he calls for unity. This situation has strengthened the incumbency and President Barrow’s chances of re-election are getting better as election comes closer,” he concluded.