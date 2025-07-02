NPP reacts to more defections of ‘grassroots officials’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The administrative secretary of the governing National People’s Party NPP Seedy Ceesay has reacted to what appeared to be an exodus of the party’s grassroots officials mainly in the West coast region.

In the last few days alone, more than a dozen such officials of the NPP are said to have resigned and defected to the yet to be registered National Democratic Party NDP of Kebba Madi Bojang.

- Advertisement -

The NDP Facebook page was filled with identical letters of resignations from more than dozen people, all of them advancing similar reason of quitting – ‘lack of confidence in the NPP.”

Yesterday night The Standard contacted the NPP bureau chief Seedy Ceesay who described the resignations as a nonevent because ”these people have never effectively performed in their positions”. He said there is no difference between them and Kebba Madi Bojang in that they were all lured to the NPP by the belief that as the party in power they would come to reap certain benefits. ‘When they realised that those expectations are unrealistic, they decided to be inactive and later jumped out. They were going to be uprooted from the NPP anyway,” Mr Ceesay told The Standard.

However an official of the NDP Lamin Touray, himself a defector from the NPP, told The Standard that there will more defections of NPP supporters to his party.