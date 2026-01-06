NPP soon to launch women’s empowerment fund 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has disclosed that the NPP women empowerment fund will soon be launched to help women members of the party access funds for their enterprises, but he warned that only women who hold the party’s membership cards would benefit.

The Fund, according to the party, is designed to promote women’s economic participation and access to financial support by providing them zero interest loans.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a rally in Mamuda, Kombo North over the weekend, President Barrow said;

“I want to call on all NPP members to go and get their membership card and this will help them a lot. If you want to have the benefits the NPP is providing you have to get a membership card especially for the women. We have promised to open a women enterprise fund under the NPP to give loans to women groups without any interests charged. We are going to do the launching soon but you cannot get that fund if you don’t have a membership card of the NPP because we cannot determine whether you are a member or not.”

President Barrow further stated that there are several other benefits associated with having the party’s membership card as it will enable even sick members of the party to get help with medical support and Ramadan gifts. “We want this party to be a party of difference. We want to transform the party into an institution that will continue to lead Gambia for many decades to come. After me someone will take over, another person takes over and that will continue for the next 100 years,” he said.