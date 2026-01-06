Jawara urges gov’t to nationalise Telecoms industry

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Musa Bassadi Jawara, a prominent commentator and writer on Gambian affairs has called for bold action to address the country’s pressing challenges, including the management of digital media.

In his hard hitting opinion piece, titled “Kinetic Action for The Gambia: A Call to Change,” Jawara argues that the nation is at a crossroads and needs a new level of thinking to overcome its difficulties.

“It’s time to nationalise our telecommunication industry, to harness our resources for the benefit of our people,” Jawara writes, highlighting the need for state management of digital media.

He stressed that the current state of affairs is unsustainable, with widespread unemployment, disease, and a desperate exodus of young Gambians.

Jawara demands credible economic plans, executed with transparency and vision, and an end to corruption and collusion between oligarchs and authorities. “The cancer of corruption has eaten deep into our nation’s fabric, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and despair. It’s time to excise it,” he says.

Jawara urges Gambians to work together towards a common goal: a prosperous, equitable, and just nation.

As the country approaches the December elections, Jawara calls on leaders to present a plan, a roadmap to prosperity, and stick to it. “The era of misrule, hunger, and decadence must end. Our citizens have a right to live without fear, to pursue their dreams without being held hostage by insecurity,” he said.

His piece concludes with a call to action, urging Gambians to be the light that guides the nation towards a brighter future. “The promise land is within reach, but we must march towards it together. With kinetic action, with determination, and a shared vision, we can make The Gambia a beacon of hope for West Africa and the world,” he said.