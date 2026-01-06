Winner of Africell’s Villa revealed 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Leading GSM provider Africell on Sunday concluded Nekal Borom Kerr promotion with the declaration of the winner, one Modou Jobe, who has been handed the keys to a newly built multi-million dalasis home located in Swami-India -Airport Residences.

Jobe, an innocent looking young man, comes from Torobaa village in Lower Badibou.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it because I thought it was a prank. But when they called me for the second time, I understood that this is true,” a happy Modou Jobe, a married man, told The Standard. He said all what he did with his Africell line to win the house was just to buy credit or send text messages.

Abdou Jobe, the minister of tourism, who witnessed the draw as special guest said Africell has been doing a remarkable job in all aspects of Gambian sociality, most especially in the tourism sector.

He singled out Africell’s unique gesture to bring about numerous and impactful things such as bringing a global influencer to The Gambia to help promote and market the destination.

Minister Jobe described the Nekal Borm Kerr promotion as innovative and very impactful.

Hussein Diab Ghanem, the Chief Executive Officer at Africell Gambia, said Africell prides itself of not just being a telecommunication company , but one which believes in giving back and selling Destination Gambia around the globe.

He declared Africell as a Gambian story that grew to become a Pan-African success with expansions in other parts of Africa including Sierra Leone, Angola and Congo.

“This promotion was launched on 11 of June 2025 and it showed representation and empowerment towards our customers and a form of reciprocation to one of our customers who is lucky to win the house”, CEO Diab said.

Musa Sise, Chief Government Officer of Africell Company, said the promotion was just as an election, very fair and transparent, and eventually one person became the winner at the end of the day.

Sise promised that this kind of initiative will be a continuous thing , revealing Africell has even bigger and greater things ahead in the new year, urging Gambians not to be discouraged by people telling them that Africell is not a Gambian company because it is actually owned by Gambians.“ This is a Gambian success story”, Sise told his audience.

The promotion was launched in June 2025 with over one million nine hundred thousand subscribers being eligible, out of which ,following further draws, 30 subscribers were lucky to be shortlisted out of which Modou Jobe emerged as the eventual lucky winner. .

All the other 29 shortlisted subscribers received D10,000 as consolation prizes.