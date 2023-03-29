NRA bans loose livestock from crossing Senegambia Bridge

By Binta Fatty

The Gambia National Road Authority on Tuesday said it will be imposing a ban on all forms of livestock including cattle, goats and sheep, from crossing the Senegambia bridge with immediate effect.

A statement from the NRA said the decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of drivers as well as reducing the number of accidents caused by animals on the road. ”In this regard, the general public is informed that a livestock transport trailer or truck is the preferred method that will be allowed to move livestock. As such, livestock will not be allowed to loosely cross the bridge’.

The National Road Authority (NRA) is the institutional mechanism legally responsible for the administration, control, construction and maintenance of all road networks and bridges in The Gambia. The institution said is committed to excellence in terms of the provision of a safe and secure national road Network.