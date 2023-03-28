SCORPIONS VOW TO LIFT PRESSURE WITH REVENGE ON MALI TODAY

Captain Omar Colley has said his team mates are mentally ready to take on Mali today in a crucial Afcon 2023 qualifier that could determine the country’s dream of making a back to back appearance in the Cup of Nations. He told the GFF media that the intention is to win every match but sometimes things does not go to plan in football. We know we lost so we came here to correct things and we are hoping for a positive result to make everybody happy again,” he said.

Hot fans’ favorite Ali Sowe said he is delighted to be back to represent the country. He said the team knows the importance of the match and the fans’ desire for a win always. ‘It is normal. We will do our best in this game because the boys are ready and we have the mind that we just have to have a positive result from this game. I would be more glad if we are having positive results,” Ali Sowe said.

Not much have been heard from the coach or officials travelling with the team, all of whom came under a barrage of criticism and pressure from the fans after the loss to Mali on Friday.

Going to this evening’s match Mali who are typically strong during qualification, are one of the five teams to still enjoy a 100-percent record, and they can secure progress against Gambia.

The Scorpions, by contrast, are struggling to ignite in this campaign following a maiden Nations Cup qualification in 2022. They beat South Sudan in Thies but lost to Congo in June last year, and failure to beat or draw the Eagles in Casablanca today would mean that either South Sudan or Congo could tighten their grip on one of the top two spots. That would leave The Gambia with a must win away game to South Sudan or at home to Congo in June.

Gambians Mali, Casablanca Kick- off 16hrs