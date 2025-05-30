NSC refers women football dispute to GFF

- Advertisement -

The National Sports Council yesterday clarified that it has indeed received a petition from some aggrieved members of the women football association relating to its recent elections.

However, according to the NSC, the matter has been referred to the Gambia Football Federation GFF, the parent body of the disputing parties.

In a letter addressed to the petitioners, the NSC directed them to the GFF secretariat ‘to allow the federation to initiate its internal processes and provide a response in line with its constitution and electoral code.’

“We appreciate your efforts in bringing up your concerns to our attention and commend your commitment to upholding the values of fairness, transparency and good governance in sport administration”, the NSC told the petitioners.

The aggrieved stakeholders alleged that the election was conducted in violation of the law and refused to accept the legitimacy of the process.