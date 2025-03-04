OJ charity foundation launched

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The family and namesakes of the late famous Serekunda politician Omar Amadou Jallow (OJ) has set up a foundation in his memory. They said the initiative is taken to continue the spirit and philosophy of the former minister who gave a lot to the less privileged, especially in the month of Ramadan.

At his Pipeline house on Sunday, the foundation distributed food including rice, sugar and cooking oil to support a lot of families in their Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

Prominent Muslim leader and imam, Baba Leigh, a friend of OJ commended the Jallow family and namesakes for continuing his great legacy.

One of the many namesakes said OJ had embraced kindness, generosity and selflessness, and constantly patronised the need of others, offering assistance without hesitation and embracing all with open heart.

“In his spirit, we continue together to support and uplift those who need us the most in this blessed month of Ramadan, a time when charity giving holds profound significance,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Amie Jallow, a daughter of the late politician thanked OJ’s namesakes for coming up with the idea which she said was warmly welcomed by the family.

The event was witnessed by a cross section of prominent people who knew the late politician closely and from afar.