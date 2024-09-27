On Gambians to work as domestic workers

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Trade and Employment, Baboucarr Joof has told lawmakers at the National Assembly recently that the government of The Gambia has licensed four private recruitment agencies to work on recruiting Gambians to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as skilled and domestic workers.

In the ensuing question and answer session some members raised concerns about the many reports emanating from countries in the Gulf of maltreatment and abuse of the rights of migrant workers. This is even worse when it comes to women and girls. The members therefore asked for clarity to ensure that Gambians who will be travelling under this agreement will not be subjected to any form of maltreatment.

In response to this important question, the minister informed the Assembly that there are ‘safeguards’ but no detail was given as to what those safeguards entail. Asked about the issue of the difference in laws between The Gambia and Saudi Arabia, the minister revealed that there will be an orientation before the workers leave the country in order to make them understand what obtains in that country.

- Advertisement -

Considering the serious nature of the reports that usually come from those countries as to how black African workers are maltreated, very serious and practical steps need to be taken in order to protect the lives and dignities of the Gambians who may end up working in that country.

It will be extremely difficult for a young person accused of theft for instance to have the ability to defend him/herself in such situations. What will happen to such people in a case like that? Has the Government of the Gambia though about that and found a way around it? Are the safeguards referred to by the minister enough?

It would be beneficial for the government to work with the International Labor Organization (ILO) in drafting this agreement so that there will be practical and workable safeguards.

- Advertisement -

The primary duty of the State is to protect its citizens.