On the 2024 Draft Constitution

- Advertisement -

By Sheriffo Sanyang

Dear Honorable Members of the National Assembly,

I am writing to you in relation to the 2024 government re-gazetted Draft Constitution. As a concerned citizen, I strongly believe that the draft constitution represents a critical step towards progress and democratic reform in our country.

While I understand that there are provisions within the draft constitution that some members may find troubling or draconian, I urge you to consider the bigger picture and the potential benefits that a new constitution can bring to our nation. Rather than outright rejecting the draft when the government decides to table it before the Honorable House, I implore you to strike a compromise and give the draft constitution a chance to proceed to the committee stage for further deliberation and possible amendments.

- Advertisement -

By allowing the draft constitution to advance to the committee stage, members of the National Assembly will have the opportunity to thoroughly review and discuss the provisions that are deemed contentious. This process will enable constructive dialogue and collaboration to address any concerns and ensure that the final version of the constitution reflects the values and principles of democracy that we espouse.

It is crucial that we unite and prioritize the best interests of the Gambian people above all else. I urge all political parties in The Gambia with representatives in the National Assembly, especially members of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP), to come together and find common ground in supporting the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2024. If these two political parties are unwilling to reach a compromise, the fate of the 2024 Final Draft Constitution hangs in the balance. It is essential to remember that the bill requires a three-quarter majority support from all National Assembly members during the second reading to proceed to the committee stage.

The draft constitution represents a significant milestone in our journey towards progress, unity, and democratic governance. Let us seize this opportunity to uphold the principles of democracy and chart a path towards a brighter future for all citizens of Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Despite the existence of some objectionable provisions in the draft constitution that I believe should be removed by the National Assembly Members during the committee stage, there are also several highly progressive provisions that merit acknowledgment.

For instance, let’s consider section 87 and section 92, which respectively address the concepts of ‘Absolute Majority’ and ‘Term Limit.’

Section 87 (1) of the draft constitution stipulates:

“The Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission shall declare a candidate elected as President if the candidate has received more than half of all the votes validly cast in the election.”

Furthermore, section 92 (2) states:

“No person shall hold office as President for more than two terms of five years each, whether or not the terms are consecutive.”

The aforementioned provisions from the draft constitution are undeniably forward-thinking and have the potential to significantly enhance the consolidation of our delicate democracy.

I trust that the National Assembly Members will carefully consider these positive aspects of the draft constitution while addressing the problematic sections. It is crucial that we strive to preserve and uphold the progressive provisions that align with the values of democracy and contribute to the advancement of our nation.

Thank you for your attention and dedication to the well-being of our nation.