Open letter to the chairman of Brikama Area Council

Dear Chairman Yankuba Darboe,

I write to you with deep appreciation and a strong sense of civic responsibility as a citizen who closely follows and values the work of the Brikama Area Council.

First and foremost, I wish to commend you and your team for the Council’s Scholarship Scheme. The initiative continues to provide meaningful educational opportunities for many deserving students across the region. In a time when access to education can be financially challenging for families, this intervention demonstrates visionary leadership and a commitment to human capital development.

Equally, noteworthy is the council’s impressive approach to revenue regeneration. The strides made in improving revenue collection systems, as well as the firm stance against corruption and revenue leakage, have not gone unnoticed. Strengthening transparency and accountability within local governance builds public trust and sets a standard for other councils to emulate.

However, while acknowledging these achievements, I would also like to draw your attention to an issue that requires urgent consideration: waste management at the Brikama Market.

The market currently lacks adequate dustbins in designated areas. It is rare to see council-owned bins strategically placed within the market premises. This makes it extremely difficult for cleaners to maintain lasting cleanliness, despite their commendable efforts in sweeping and clearing the market almost every day.

Although garbage trucks regularly collect accumulated waste, the absence of accessible dustbins encourages indiscriminate disposal. For a cleaner and healthier environment, it is essential that dustbins be placed at strategic points throughout the market.

Furthermore, I would like to highlight the growing congestion along the road near the Trust Bank Brikama Branch leading to the hospital. The increasing number of roadside vendors in that area significantly affects traffic flow, particularly for ambulances and vehicles transporting patients to and from the hospital. While the Area Council Police are often present to prevent excessive congestion, the situation suggests that more structured and lasting measures are needed.

In addition, Nawec vehicles frequently park in front of their office along the same road, further contributing to the traffic bottleneck. As a government enterprise, Nawec should demonstrate leadership in maintaining order and facilitating smooth traffic movement, especially in such a sensitive area close to a health facility.

I respectfully suggest that the Brikama Area Council and the central government work hand-in-hand to address this matter comprehensively: clear road management policies; designated vending spaces and proper enforcement mechanisms could significantly ease traffic flow and improve public safety.

Mr Chairman, your leadership has shown that reform and progress are possible at the local level. I trust that these concerns will be given due consideration in the continued effort to build a cleaner, more organised and more efficient Brikama.

Yours sincerely,

Ebrima KB Sonko

Brikama

Don’t allow Starlink

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to express concerns about the potential risks of allowing Starlink to establish operations in our country. While the benefits of high-speed Internet access are undeniable, we must carefully consider the implications of relying on a foreign-owned satellite network.

Key issues include data sovereignty, cybersecurity, and the potential for unequal access. With Starlink’s satellites controlled from abroad, do we risk compromising our national security and citizens’ personal data? How will our government ensure the protection of sensitive information?

Moreover, the digital divide might widen if Starlink’s services are only accessible to affluent areas, leaving rural communities behind. What plans are in place to ensure equitable access?

I urge our government to conduct thorough assessments and engage in transparent discussions before making any agreements with Starlink.

Sincerely,

Yirikuntu Bojang

Bakau