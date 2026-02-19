Commemorating 61 years of Nationhood

- Advertisement -

On 18th February 1965, under the leadership of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, The Gambia broke the chains of colonial rule and took its first sovereign steps among the family of nations. Today, as we commemorate the 61st anniversary of the independence of the Republic of The Gambia, we must move beyond ceremony and celebration to reflection and resolve.

Independence was never meant to be a yearly ritual of flag waving and speeches. It was, and remains, a solemn covenant between generations – a promise that we will build a nation anchored on justice, unity, and opportunity. The torch passed to us is not ornamental; it is a responsibility.

Sixty-one years on, our challenges are real. Youth unemployment persists. The cost of living strains families. Corruption and political division threaten to erode public trust. Yet, our potential is even greater. We are a small nation with a large spirit – resilient, peaceful, and richly endowed with human talent.

- Advertisement -

This anniversary should mark a national rededication. Citizens must recommit to hard work, integrity, and civic responsibility. Paying taxes honestly, rejecting tribalism, protecting public property, and participating constructively in democratic processes are not optional duties; they are the pillars of progress. Development is not the task of government alone. It is the shared labour of farmers and teachers, entrepreneurs and civil servants, youth, and elders.

Let us cultivate a culture of excellence in our schools, innovation in our businesses, and accountability in our institutions. Let us demand better leadership while striving to be better citizens. Patriotism must be measured not by slogans but by service.

As we raise our flag this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to build a Gambia that is prosperous, united, and just — a nation worthy of the sacrifices of the past and the hopes of generations yet unborn.