Open letter to the president: Why Abdoulaye Saine is the leader University of The Gambia needs now

Your Excellency,

I write with profound respect and patriotic conviction to strongly recommend Professor Abdoulaye Saine for appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of The Gambia.

His Excellency, Professor Saine’s return to The Gambia presents a rare and historic opportunity for our nation. At a time when many highly accomplished Gambian scholars remain abroad, his decision to return home reflects commitment, patriotism, and readiness to serve. The country must harness this invaluable moment.

His Excellency, Professor Saine is not merely an academic; he is one of the most accomplished Gambian scholars on the global stage. His intellectual footprint spans continents. As a distinguished political scientist now based in The Gambia, Saine has built a reputation grounded in scholarly rigour, institutional reform expertise, and commitment to democratic governance. His work on state-building, civil-military relations, and democratic transitions has earned international recognition and respect.

His Excellency, the University of The Gambia deserves leadership that commands credibility both at home and abroad. Professor Saine possesses the rare combination of academic excellence, administrative insight, and patriotic commitment. He understands the institutional weaknesses that confront African universities, and he equally understands the standards required to compete globally. His exposure to world-class academic systems would be invaluable in modernising UTG’s governance structure, strengthening research output, and promoting merit-based excellence.

Professor Saine represents intellectual integrity, visionary leadership, and academic discipline. His appointment would send a powerful signal that The Gambia values competence, scholarship, and global competitiveness. Under his stewardship, the University of The Gambia can evolve into a true centre of excellence in West Africa, producing not only graduates but thinkers, innovators, and nation-builders.

His Excellency, history often remembers leaders not only for political achievements but for the institutions they strengthen. Appointing Professor Abdoulaye Saine as vice chancellor would be a bold and historic step toward elevating our national university to greater heights.

I respectfully urge your esteemed office to give this recommendation serious consideration in the best interest of our nation’s educational future.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect and patriotic devotion.

Respectfully,

Alieu Jobe

USA

Re: Sumareh calls for death penalty to curb corruption

Dear Editor,

The Gambia must be serious about corruption. We need to introduce stronger, zero-tolerance anti-corruption laws — no ifs, no buts — like in Japan and China. In the UK, misconduct in public office can lead to life imprisonment, and leaders are held fully accountable without excuses, favouritism, or political protection.

The Gambia is not serious. There is no real action, only tall talk and empty promises repeated year after year. The Gambian paradise of the rich is built on the suffering of the poor Gambian people, many of whom are uneducated and sometimes do not know their rights or the true power of their vote — a reality often justified through religion, political authority, fear, and blind loyalty.

We were told that the universe has a courtroom in the sky and that one day a divine judge will balance the books and deliver justice. I quote former Vice President Dr Isatou Touray, who said that opposing President Barrow means going against Almighty Allah.

Are we okay, Gambians? Are we truly free in mind and conscience?

Being uneducated is basically slavery in a modern political system that depends on silence and submission.

Michael Diatta

Lent and Ramadan beginning on the same day!

Dear Editor,

Christians and Muslims in The Gambia observed the beginning of Lent and Ramadan on the same day this year. This is a rare and special moment when two great religious communities embark on sacred journeys at the same time; fasting, praying, reflecting, and seeking closeness to the Almighty.

This convergence is more than a coincidence; it is a reminder that despite our different paths, our values of peace, compassion, forgiveness, and love unite us. May we use the coming days to showcase the power of prayers, faith, discipline, sacrifice, and devotion to God.

In a world often divided by misunderstanding, I choose to pray for peace across the globe, for healing in troubled nations, and for economic prosperity that touches every household especially the less privileged.

May no family go hungry within the coming days. May no community live in fear. May hope rise where despair once lived. I especially pray for the continued peaceful co-existence in The Gambia; a land where Muslims and Christians have long lived side by side as neighbours, friends, and family. May we continue to protect this unity and pass it on stronger to the next generation.

May this season of Lent and Ramadan purify our hearts, strengthen our faith, and make us better human beings. Amen!

Sang Mendy

Brufut