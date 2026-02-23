A much-deserved award for the Professor!

- Advertisement -

The recent recognition of Professor Pierre Gomez by the All-Africa Students’ Union is not merely a personal accolade; it is a national affirmation. The Africa Distinguished Public Service Award underscores the steady and transformative work taking place within The Gambia’s higher education sector under his stewardship at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

For years, the development of higher education has been central to national progress. Today, that vision is becoming tangible. Through strategic reforms, policy direction, and renewed institutional focus, the ministry has repositioned tertiary education as a driver of innovation, research, and national competitiveness.

The construction of modern, state-of-the-art facilities at the University of The Gambia stands as visible proof of this commitment. Infrastructure development in education is not cosmetic; it is foundational. Laboratories, lecture halls, and research centres create environments where ideas are born, refined, and transformed into solutions for national challenges.

This award also signals growing continental recognition of The Gambia’s educational reforms. It reflects a shift from survival-driven policies to strategic investment in human capital. A strong higher education system equips young Gambians with the skills required for a modern economy—whether in science, technology, engineering, health, or entrepreneurship. In doing so, it reduces dependency, stimulates innovation, and strengthens institutional capacity across sectors.

Beyond buildings and policies, what is emerging is a culture of excellence and accountability. The Ministry’s initiatives demonstrate that leadership, when anchored in vision and service, can yield measurable change. Education remains the backbone of sustainable development, and the current momentum suggests that The Gambia is steadily building that backbone.

As the nation celebrates this continental honour, it must also reaffirm its collective commitment to supporting reforms in higher education. The progress witnessed today is an investment in tomorrow’s prosperity.