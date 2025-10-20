Opposition parties should stop attacking each other and work on forming a coalition

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

In The Gambia, our politicians are still immersed in the old politics thinking. Politics in The Gambia is still very colonial in thinking and orientation. Politics is about the economy and the economy is about the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

The Gambia is yet to have politicians whose political views are shaped by changing the colonial political and economic system in the country. That said, things will only get worse under President Barrow. Barrow simply has to go, he is The Problem.

Darboe and the other opposition leaders must come together in the national interest and save The Gambia from President Barrow. Halifa, Talib, Essa Faal and Mamma Kandeh in their own opposition coalition without the UDP is a pipe dream.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia needs a broad opposition coalition under the leadership of the UDP to defeat President Barrow in the coming presidential election. If not for anything, for the sake of the country: The Gambia simply cannot afford another five years of President Barrow.

Darboe and the UDP and the other opposition leaders should come together and work together or lose together. If they do not come together, we will have a divided opposition, President Barrow will be re-elected and The Gambia will continue to be more miserable for everyone.

Change is always difficult and gradual. Politics and the governance of the national economy will change with time in The Gambia. Politics in The Gambia with time will be shaped by how to better manage the national economy than talking about tribes and the very colourful politicians of little substance who have taken hostage our national political stage.

- Advertisement -

The change will start from getting Barrow out in 2026. I hope that getting Barrow out in 2026 is the prime focus of Darboe and the other opposition leaders, which means the opposition party supporters should stop attacking one another.

Opposition party supporters should be calling on their leaders to form a coalition against President Barrow. We have to look at how to win the 2026 presidential election from a practical point of view.

Yusupha Bojang

Scotland

Palestinians have suffered enough

Dear Editor,

The ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is a glaring example of human suffering and injustice in our modern world. For decades, Palestinians have endured unimaginable hardships, displacement, and violence at the hands of Israeli forces.

The blockade of Gaza has turned this tiny strip of land into an open-air prison, where basic necessities like food, water, and medicine are scarce. The World Food Programme reports that over 60% of Gaza’s population relies on food assistance, highlighting the dire economic situation.

In the West Bank, Israeli settlements continue to expand, displacing Palestinian families from their ancestral homes. The Israeli government’s policies of administrative detention, where Palestinians are held without charge or trial, are a blatant violation of human rights.

The international community must acknowledge the disproportionate use of force by Israeli forces, which has resulted in the killing and maiming of countless Palestinian civilians, including women and children. The Gaza wars have left deep scars, with many thousands of Palestinians killed or suffering from trauma and PTSD.

The situation is further exacerbated by restrictions on movement and access to essential services like healthcare and education. Palestinians are denied their basic right to self-determination, living in a state of limbo with limited control over their lives.

It’s imperative that the international community takes concrete actions to address this decades-long conflict. The United Nations must uphold its resolutions and ensure that Israel complies with international law. Economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure can be effective tools in bringing about change.

As a global community, we must recognise the humanity of the Palestinian people and their right to live in dignity and peace. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to work towards a just and lasting solution.

The status quo is unacceptable. Palestinians deserve an end to their suffering, and Israelis deserve a future without conflict. Let’s strive for a future where Palestinians can live in peace and freedom, exercising their right to self-determination.

Mam Mbye

Fajara