Ousman Sonko’s appeal case progresses

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By Patience Mama Loum

The appeal proceedings in the case of former Gambian minister Ousman Sonko sentenced in Switzerland for torture among other charges continued on 7 April with the court rejecting most evidence requests from both the defence and the prosecution, while allowing submissions from civil society groups related to sexual violence.

The decision effectively narrows the scope of materials the court will consider as the case moves further into its substantive phase.

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The court’s decision to accept civil society reports specifically on sexual violence comes amid growing attention to how such violations are addressed within the broader framework of crimes against humanity.

With the evidentiary phase now more defined, the proceedings are expected to continue with further examination of Sonko and other elements of the case.

Sonko denies responsibility

Following the ruling, the court proceeded to hear directly from Sonko, focusing on his role during the rule of former President Yahya Jammeh and specific allegations tied to the case.

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During his testimony, Sonko denied all accusations against him.

He told the court that units widely implicated in abuses, including the Junglers and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), were never under his command at any point, instead placing responsibility largely on Jammeh.

The hearing also touched on specific incidents, including allegations of sexual violence and the 2011 killing of Baba Jobe, a former senior figure in Jammeh’s administration.