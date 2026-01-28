OVER 100 TEACHERS STRIKE OVER DOUBLE SHIFT PAYMENT DELAY

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A total of 112 teachers mostly from Region 2 East, covering the Fonis have laid down their tools from yesterday protesting over the ‘non-payment’ of their double shift allowances, paid to teachers in designated hard to reach rural schools.

The following schools are affected: Berefet Basic Cycle School, Kanuma Basic Cycle School, Jomokunda Lower Basic School, Kandonku Lower Basic, Bulanjorr Basic Cycle School, Jakoi Sibirik Lower Basic School and Bantangjang Lower Basic School. At all these schools, teachers stayed away from classrooms despite being present in the school premises.

- Advertisement -

The striking teachers are following a directive from a body called “Concerned Teachers United for Double Shift Pay Resolution” which said the sit down action was called after all attempts to get the authorities to settle their October, November and December 2025 allowances failed.

“No teacher under any circumstances or grounds is to resume work or perform official duties until the pending three-month allowance is paid in full,” the group stated in a statement seen by The Standard.

“We understand the weight of this decision but we cannot continue to provide our professional services while our welfare is ignored,” the group added.

- Advertisement -

The group alleged that the matter has been reported to the regional education director who informed them that the said allowances are considered “informal” and that the “policy does not permit payment of double shift allowances to teachers not operating on double shift.”

Teachers Union’s position

Meanwhile the Gambia Teachers Union GTU in a correspondence to the group, said a meeting was held with the Minister of Public Service Baboucarr Bouy and the Minister of Basic Secondary Education Dr Habibatou Drammeh, with both ministers claiming they were not aware of the nonpayment of the allowances.

The GTU said the ministers agreed for the reinstatement of the allowances.

According to the Union, teachers in the affected schools have been receiving double shift allowance for over a decade but were stopped by the Payroll Unit in October without formal communication or due process.

The GTU called for the reinstatement of the allowances effective January and payment of the outstanding three months arrears.

The GTU further demanded that Region 2 be demarcated, so that the Foni area be considered rural Gambia.

“Despite the proximity to Brikama and Banjul, it is quite difficult to attract quality teachers to this side of the country considering the attendant benefits in the urban area,” GTU said.

Ebrima Ceesay, public relations officer of ‘Concerned Teachers United for Double Shift Pay Resolution’ told The Standard that despite the GTU’s recommendations, only the January allowance is paid while the October, November and December arrears remain outstanding.

“These allowances must be paid because they were factored in the 2025 budget. Most of these affected schools are over 4km off the main highway and even if you have money, you cannot access quality food; road and telephone network is a challenge and the environment unfriendly. It is these allowances that motivate teachers to stay,” Ceesay argued.

Meanwhile several students in the affected schools were seen holding placards reading; “Our teachers, our heroes, pay their drawback.”