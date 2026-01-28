NPP Women Enterprise Fund: A call for transparency, accountability, and justice

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Yesterday, we sounded the alarm on the NPP Women Enterprise Fund, highlighting concerns over its fairness, legality, and potential impact on The Gambia’s economy. Today, we’ve uncovered further anomalies and contradictions that reinforce our call for the Chief Justice to put a stay on this scheme.

The allocation of 50 million Dalasi in loans based on party allegiance risks creating macroeconomic instability, exacerbating foreign exchange volatility, and undermining the economy. The implementation of this scheme threatens to unleash a wave of corruption, kleptocracy, and financial malfeasance, further entrenching inequality and marginalisation.

As Dr Martin Luther King Jr reminded us, “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” We echo his call: “Let justice ring from Banjul to Basse, from Kartong to Koina, from every hamlet, village, and town in The Gambia.”

The Gambian opposition, perennially mired in reactionary mode and cased in the vapidity and hollowness of their campaigns, has stumbled upon a clarifying moment: the Women Enterprise Fund debacle is their defining issue to take on the ruling NPP. As they futilely clamor for coalition-building, issues of national and international dimensions stare them in the face, begging for attention.

Crucially, the NPP Women Enterprise Fund has starkly debunked the presidential oath of office, breaching the principles of fairness and impartiality enshrined in the Constitution. The President, as custodian of the Constitution, has failed to uphold these sacred tenets, rendering the scheme vulnerable to legal challenge. In any competent court of law, this breach of oath could prove a decisive pillar of argument, undermining the very foundation of the NPP Women Enterprise Fund.

We urge like-minded citizens to approach the courts for a legal challenge, and we stand in solidarity with all who demand transparency, accountability, and fairness. As Einstein said, “The world will not be destroyed by evil people, but by the silence of good people.“

The Gambian question is indeed sad, but we refuse to be silenced. We will continue to advocate for a Gambia where justice, equality, and prosperity are for all. Join us in demanding a better future.

Musa Bassadi Jawara,

Economist & Author