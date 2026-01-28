Protection, prices, and the public interest

- Advertisement -

The recent ban on the importation of cement, followed by the announcement of restrictions on onions and potatoes, signals a decisive shift in the way government intends to manage the economy. At its core, this new posture suggests a move toward protectionism – an attempt to shield local producers from foreign competition and stimulate domestic production. In principle, this approach carries promise. In practice, its success will depend on timing, capacity, and transparency.

For the economy, the immediate impact is mixed. On the positive side, import bans can encourage local investment, create jobs, and reduce pressure on scarce foreign exchange. If domestic cement factories and local farmers are able to meet demand in both quantity and quality, the country could move closer to self-sufficiency in key sectors. Over time, this could strengthen value chains, deepen industrial capacity, and improve trade balances.

However, the risks are equally significant. Where local production is insufficient or poorly coordinated, bans can quickly lead to shortages and rising prices. Cement is not just another commodity; it is a backbone of construction, housing, and infrastructure. Any disruption affects developers, homeowners, and public projects.

Similarly, onions and potatoes are staple food items. Supply gaps in these areas translate directly into higher food prices, placing an added burden on households already strained by inflation and low incomes.

For the public, perception matters as much as policy. Import bans announced without clear data, timelines, or accompanying support measures breed uncertainty.

Consumers fear price hikes; traders fear losses; farmers fear being unprepared to fill the gap. To avoid these outcomes, government must pair restrictions with deliberate support—access to credit, inputs, storage, and transport—while enforcing fair pricing and preventing monopolistic behavior.

Ultimately, changing how business is done is not inherently wrong. But protection without preparation punishes the public. If these measures are to serve the common good, they must be guided not by abrupt declarations, but by careful planning, consultation, and a firm commitment to protecting both producers and consumers.