PAP leader vows to allow Jammeh’s return if elected

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By Omar Bah

Ebrima Tabora Manneh, leader of the People’s Alliance Party (PAP), has announced that his party will facilitate the return of former president Yahya Jammeh from exile if PAP wins the December elections, explaining that Jammeh’s return would be part of a structured national reconciliation and accountability process.

Speaking at a political rally recently, Manneh said: “I have said it openly that when we are elected we will bring back Yahya Jammeh — and that does not mean he will come to take power or be automatically given any official role”.

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Manneh framed Jammeh’s return as a step toward a formal process of national dialogue and accountability. “His return will open the door for reconciliation and for victims to seek redress,” he said. “We will support processes that allow him to repent before those he offended, or to face the courts if victims so choose.”

Manneh illustrated his points by comparing international precedents: “In other countries, leaders have committed worse acts and were not forced into exile. We must handle this matter in line with national stability and justice.” He reiterated that the PAP’s approach balances reconciliation with legal accountability.

Reactions

Reacting to Manneh’s announcement, Lamin Ceesay, a political analyst said the proposal will reignite debate over Jammeh’s legacy and the country’s approach to transitional justice. “

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“Jammeh’s 22-year rule was marked by widespread allegations of human rights abuses and corruption; victims and human-rights groups have long called for robust accountability measures. “Manneh’s promise to bring Jammeh home — paired with assurances of possible prosecutions — raises immediate questions about the mechanisms PAP would use to reconcile competing priorities: national stability, victims’ rights, and the rule of law,” Ceesay told The Standard.

He added that any move to repatriate him would have legal, political and diplomatic implications, including the need to coordinate with international partners, address outstanding investigations and trials, and manage potential public unrest.