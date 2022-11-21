Paramount Chief inaugurates Igbo Council of Chiefs, The Gambia

In a historic occasion Sunday, 6th November 2022, as Paramount Chief of The Gambia, Chief Momodou Bojang, officially inaugurated the Igbo Council of Chiefs, The Gambia at a solemn ceremony which also symbolised the excellent relationship between the people of the Gambia and Nigeria. The ceremony took place at The Independence Hostel in Bakau.

The Igbo Council of Chiefs, The Gambia is a non-profit social cultural organisation duly registered under the Laws of The Gambia and it is an important arm of the Igbo Community Association in The Gambia.

The Council is an Institution with the object of promoting and advancing Igbo culture and tradition in The Gambia and beyond. It has a membership drawn from of revered Igbo Traditional Title Holders residing in The Gambia, who are duly certified and conferred with chieftaincy titles by their various Communities in Igbo Land.

The occasion was also used to give an Award of Recognition to the Paramount Chief of The Gambia as the Royal Father of Igbo Council of Chiefs, The Gambia. Nigerian and state Barrister Binga Dinshiya was also awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his invaluable contribution towards the restoration of peace in Igbo Community in The Gambia.

Members of the Igbo Council of Chiefs are:

1) Chief Anthony OTC Oguejiofor- Chairman- in- Council

2) Chief Fabian N. Akaneme- Secretary -in Council

3) Chief Uka Okemini

4) Chief Paul Odimmegwa

5) Chief Ndubuisi P. Ugwu

6) Chief Sabestine Okafor

The Chairman of the inauguration ceremony was Chief Ben Nwosu