D36.8M new Brikama market is now completed

By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

The government of the Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has finally completed the reconstruction of the new Brikama market amounting to 36.8 million dalasis locally funded by the government of the Gambia.

The new market has 88 new stalls (each with its own cash–power), two sheds for women vendors, four fire hydrants, security offices, and other safety issues also provided.

In order to avoid water logging in the market, the newly built area is paved in a way that facilitates drainage.

It could be recalled that in 2020, a serious fire outbreak has engulfed the Brikama market, burning about 20 stalls and causing massive destruction at the market, rendering market dwellers, especially businessmen and women out of business for a while without revenue.