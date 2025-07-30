Parliamentary committee on Jammeh’s assets talks tough

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly’s Special Select Committee investigating the disposal of former president Yahya Jammeh’s assets has expressed concern that certain institutions and individuals have failed to demonstrate requisite level of cooperation, or diligence that commensurate with the profound national importance of its inquiry, warning that any obstruction or contempt will be met with disciplinary action, potential prosecution and other consequences.

The committee’s concern emerged in the wake of the testimony of the secretary to cabinet Alieu Njie who was accused by members of attempting to conceal evidence and showing lack of seriousness. Njie denied that allegation.

In a statement issued before commencement of proceedings yesterday, committee chairman Hon Abdoulie Ceesay, said they observed with growing concern unwarranted delays in the timely submission of documentations critical to the comprehensive conduct of the inquiry, instances of non-appearance at scheduled hearings without adequate or justifiable prior notification and insufficient preparation and the failure to produce essential records during appearances.

Ceesay also condemned what he called the “evasive demeanour of witnesses” towards the Committee. He said going forward, his committee will not accept any attempts to conceal information, delay submissions or subvert the legitimate authority of the committee.

“The citizens rightfully expect and deserve full transparency, accountability and the undiluted truth in this matter. The Committee wishes to state unequivocally that it operates within a clear constitutional framework with powers derived directly from the 1997 Constitution and the Standing Orders of the National Assembly. These powers are not merely symbolic. Any action or inaction that seeks to frustrate or undermine the exercise of these powers is tantamount to an act of contempt of the National Assembly,” Chairman Ceesay warned.

He stressed that every individual or institution summoned by this Committee shall comply fully and should there be a failure to comply with any directive, the Committee shall consider such act as willful obstruction and a deliberate lack of cooperation and will formally refer the matter to the National Assembly for the initiation of contempt of proceedings as well as take appropriate recommendations for disciplinary action, potential prosecution and other consequences.