Patriotism is the solution for The Gambia

The Gambia is at a crossroads. This expression is used and overused only in an election year. Everything seems to have staggered to a halt. Corruption is rift. Crime is on the rise. Drug trafficking and abuse have become a menace. Prices of basic commodities have gone through the roof. The education system has crumbled. The laws are no longer deterring anyone. So, what do we need?

But this is not just a Gambian problem; it is an African problem. However, there is a wave of change sweeping West Africa where young patriots are working hard to breakaway from a somewhat failed past. Many see that the resources of the continent have not been utilised fully, or rightly since independence.

In some countries in Africa, the young people tend to believe that the continued ties with the former colonialists was not founded on sound economic and social justice. That is why the continent remains at a standstill in terms of development despite the huge amounts of wealth.

It has been said that what is now needed is true patriots who will always put country first. They will be ready and willing to offer sacrifice in order to achieve their goals of reform. It is clear that this reformation cannot be easy.

The rampant corruption, lack of etiquette and the total lack of discipline are some of the challenges that any patriot should fight against. Obviously, fighting these ills is bound to generate backlashes and the patriot should have the courage and resilience to withstand all these.

Patriotism does not mean just speaking out against the ills of society; rather it is the courage to do what is right for one’s country despite seemingly insurmountable challenges. Patriotism is not just about singing the national anthem. It is not just about painting your building or vehicle with national colors. It is not just about speaking the languages or just loving the nation.

Patriotism, in its true sense and meaning, is endeavoring day and night to make your country better and employing the same energy in protecting it from harm. Your country comes first. It comes first ahead of your own wishes and desires. This is what The Gambia needs urgently. The Gambia needs new Gambians who care more about it than themselves so that we can collectively shape the future of our beloved country.

Therefore, Gambians and those resident here, let’s see this country first because if we do not, we will continue to play catch-up with the rest of the continent.