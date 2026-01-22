PIU commander admits odering tear gas against GALA members at NAO

- Advertisement -

ASP Landing Bojang, the third prosecution witness in the trial of GALA members yesterday told the court that he gave instructions for tear gas to be thrown into the offices of National Audit Office to disperse GALA members who were planning to hold a press conference to protest the removal of Modou Ceesay as auditor general.

Testifying before Magistrate Sallah Mbye of Kanifing yesterday, ASP Bojang detailed the moments leading up to the arrest of the activists explaining that he was deployed to the National Audit Office on September 15, 2025, after being briefed that a group intended to hold a press conference without a permit.

He told the court that he arrived with 10 PIU officers and found the premises crowded upon which he joined Superintendent Dawda Jallow to negotiate with the crowd to disperse.

- Advertisement -

When asked what happened when negotiations failed, the commander replied: “That’s the time we used tear gas.”

The witness identified Alieu Bah and Kemo Fatty in the dock as members of the group present that day, though he admitted he could not recognise the face of the absent third accused, Omar Camara.

ASP Bojang disclosed that the participants were arrested by the general duty officers after the tear gas was deployed but he said he could not tell why these three individuals were singled out for detention.

- Advertisement -

The witness also confirmed under cross-examination that the tear gas was ordered to be thrown inside the perimeter of the National Audit Office. When asked who gave instructions for the tear gas to be thrown, he replied that it was himself. “Where was it thrown, inside the premises or outside NAO?” defense counsel Camara asked. Bojang responded that it was thrown inside.

At this juncture, and with no further questions from Counsel Camara, and re-examination from Commissioner Sanneh of the prosecution team, ASP Bojang was discharged. Commissioner Sanneh informed the court that they have only one witness remaining to testify.

At this juncture, Principal Magistrate Sallah Mbye adjourned the case to Monday, February 16 for the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness.