Police arrest 3, seize loaded gun with 10 rounds in nightclub incident

By Tabora Bojang

Police said they have seized a pistol loaded with 10 live rounds of ammunition and arrested three suspects during investigations into a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning at a popular night club in Fajara.

One person sustained injuries during the shooting and was referred to the Kanifing General Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

In a statement the police said they have made significant progress in investigations into the incident that they said occurred at Envy Night Club in Fajara on January 19, but the management of the club has disputed the location of the said shooting.

Meanwhile police preliminary investigations revealed the follwing: “The victim, Muhammed Buari Mendy, aged 28 and a resident of Serekunda, was socialising at Propaganda (Envy) Night Club when he was allegedly shot by the principal suspect, who subsequently fled the scene. Following swift investigative efforts, police arrested three suspects in connection with the incident. The principal suspect has been identified as Saliou Gaye, aged 26, a resident of Fajara South. The other suspects include Abdou Faal, identified as an accomplice, and Karamo Saidy, alleged to be the custodian of the firearm used in the incident. Crime Scene investigators promptly cordoned off the scene, where three empty cartridges were recovered and processed as evidence. Further investigations led to the arrest of the second and third suspects. A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of one Taurus pistol loaded with ten (10) live rounds of ammunition.

All three suspects, Saliou Gaye, Abdou Faal, and Karamo Saidy—have been duly cautioned and are currently in police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.”

Envy night club reacts

In a statement shared with The Standard, the management of Envy Nigh Club gave their side of the incident as follows:

“We would like to address the recent shooting incident that occurred along Kairaba Avenue near Envy Clubhouse. It has come to our attention that there are misleading reports circulating about the events surrounding this incident. We want to clarify that the shooting took place in plain view on a public street, not within our premises.

The Envy Clubhouse complex prioritises the safety and security of all our patrons. We consistently enforce a strict dress code and conduct thorough searches on all individuals entering any of the clubs in our building. This commitment to public safety remains unwavering, and we want to assure our esteemed patrons that these protocols will continue to be rigorously followed.

In light of the circulating videos on Whats On Gambia, we want to emphasise that the incident occurred outside our complex. We urge the public to be cautious about information shared on social media, which may misrepresent the facts surrounding the situation.

We appreciate your understanding and support during this time and reaffirm our dedication to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone at Envy Complex.”