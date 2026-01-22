Legal Year starts Sunday with week-long activities

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The 2026 Legal Year opens on Sunday at the Law Courts Complex in Banjul, a statement from the Judiciary announced yesterday.

According to the statement, the event marks the commencement of the Judicial Calendar for the year and will bring together esteemed members of the Bench and Bar, government representatives, development partners, and other key stakeholders in the justice sector.

Sunday’s opening will usher in a week-long programme of activities aimed at strengthening the administration of justice.

Some of the planned activities include the official inauguration of the Special Criminal Division of the High Court at Bakau Mile 7, capacity-building and training programmes for judges and magistrates, stakeholder engagements, and judicial planning sessions.

The Judiciary, led by Honourable Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow, extends an invitation to members of the legal profession, civil society organisations, development partners, and the general public to this important national event.

“The Legal Year opening provides an opportunity for the Judiciary to reflect on its achievements and outline priorities for the year ahead,” the release further stated.