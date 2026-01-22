Stakeholders convene to validate GPU sexual harassment policy in media 

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Press Union (GPU), in partnership with International IDEA and support from the European Union is hosting a two- day Validation Workshop for the Gambia Press Union’s Workplace Sexual Harassment Policy 2026, at the African Princess Hotel.

The GPU said the policy has recently been revised as part of ongoing efforts to promote safe, inclusive and professional work environments within the media sector.

Senior journalists including media owners and editors are attending the forum that will provide media stakeholders with an opportunity to review the draft policy, share insights, and contribute constructively to strengthening its content and implementation framework.

The draft is an upgrade of the previous GPU policy on sexual harassment in newsrooms with the new policy now making it mandatory for all media to implement to make the media environment safe and free from sexual harassment.

The draft set out the definitions of sexual harassment, its types, complaining methods and a judicial body to sit over cases when they occur. The forum ends today with hopefully a final draft that would stand the test of times in combating sexual harassment in the media.