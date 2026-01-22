Gambia launches policies for security institutions

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Office of National Security on Tuesday launched two major policy frameworks aimed at strengthening professionalism, accountability and inclusiveness within the country’s security sector.

The Gender Mainstreaming Policy and the Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) Policy were unveiled at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre during a ceremony attended by heads of security institutions, senior government officials, development partners and civil society actors.

- Advertisement -

The policies were developed through a partnership between the Office of National Security (ONS) and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), with support from the European Union. They are designed to institutionalise gender equality across security institutions and establish clear standards to prevent and respond to sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse.

Speaking at the launch, National Security Adviser Abubacarr Suleiman Jeng described the occasion as a major milestone in The Gambia’s ongoing security sector reform process. He said the adoption of the two policies reflects the government’s resolve to build professional, inclusive, accountable and people-centred security institutions that serve all Gambians with integrity and respect for human dignity.

Jeng stressed that security should not be viewed solely through the lens of border protection or law enforcement, but also as the protection of people’s rights and the preservation of public trust. He noted that institutions that tolerate discrimination, harassment or abuse, or that fail to reflect the diversity of society, undermine their own effectiveness.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the Gender Mainstreaming Policy provides a unified framework for integrating gender perspectives across all security institutions, recognising that women, men, girls and boys experience insecurity differently.

He explained that the policy promotes equal opportunities in recruitment, retention, training, deployment and promotion, while encouraging women’s meaningful participation in leadership and decision-making roles.

He emphasised that gender mainstreaming is not about lowering standards, but about fairness, merit and operational effectiveness, adding that evidence shows inclusive institutions are more professional, trusted and effective.

On the SHEA Policy, Jeng said it establishes a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse within the security sector. He explained that the policy introduces clear definitions, confidential reporting mechanisms, survivor-centred response procedures, protection against retaliation and accountability measures to ensure cases are handled promptly and transparently.

While welcoming the adoption of the policies, the National Security Adviser cautioned that documents alone do not bring change. He said meaningful impact will depend on leadership, consistent implementation and strong accountability mechanisms. He called on commanders, supervisors and heads of institutions to lead by example, invest in continuous training, allocate adequate resources and strengthen monitoring and oversight.

Jeng reaffirmed that implementation of the policies is mandatory and forms part of the national security architecture, as well as the country’s broader commitment to democratic governance, human rights and the rule of law.

He expressed appreciation to DCAF, the European Union, the Ministries of Interior and Defence, the Technical Working Group and other partners for their support.

Enya Braun governance representative at the EU embassy described the launch as a landmark moment in The Gambia’s security sector reform, highlighting strong national ownership and political will. She commended the Government of The Gambia, the Office of National Security, the Ministry of Interior and security institutions for their leadership, while acknowledging the technical support provided by DCAF, civil society partners and the technical working group.

Mrs Braun underscored that gender equality and the prevention of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse are central to credible and effective security governance. Inclusive and gender-responsive institutions, she said, are not only fairer but also more trusted and operationally effective, particularly as The Gambia faces complex challenges related to border management, migration and transnational threats.

She noted that a security sector that reflects the diversity of Gambian society and upholds high ethical standards is better positioned to respond to evolving security demands, adding that these principles are at the core of the European Union’s engagement in the country.

Through its partnership with DCAF, the EU is supporting the EU-funded Gambia Security Sector Reform project on improved security, migration and border management, which aims to strengthen coordination, professionalism, accountability and good governance. The EU representative said gender equality and zero tolerance for abuse are key pillars of this support.

DCAF head of office, Mark Lynch, described the launch as a key outcome of the strong partnership between the Government of The Gambia and DCAF under the EU-funded reform project. He said the two policies should be seen not merely as policy documents, but as practical tools to strengthen governance, accountability and operational effectiveness across the security sector.

Drawing on his three decades of experience in law enforcement in the United Kingdom, Lynch noted that issues such as misogyny, sexism and sexual abuse are challenges faced by security institutions worldwide, not only in The Gambia, reinforcing the importance of the newly adopted frameworks.

He highlighted the inclusive and consultative process that led to the development of the policies, commending the Office of National Security, DCAF staff, his predecessor and the Multi-Institutional Technical Working Group for their roles.

The process, he explained, involved institutional and legal analysis, reviews of international and regional standards, technical drafting and validation with senior stakeholders.

According to Lynch, this approach ensured the policies align with international norms while remaining practical and implementable within The Gambia’s existing security architecture.