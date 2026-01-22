Foundation donates hospital equipment to EFSTH

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged has donated hospital equipment to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul. The donation, handed over on Monday, includes mattresses, crutches, wheelchairs, face masks, surgical face masks, and other surgical materials.

Sally Jarju, assistant secretary general of the foundation, stated that the organisation aims to support people with physical challenges and recognises the importance of healthcare services. “The foundation has been doing a lot around the country, not just within the Greater Banjul area but across the length and breadth of the country, trying to support people who are both physically challenged and able.”

Hagie Gai Drammeh, CEO of the foundation, explained that the organisation was formed to raise the well-being of people with disabilities. “We would not have been here without the support of our great family, who have seen that this foundation needed support and opened their doors for us,” he said, thanking supporters Chris Roponari and family.

Since its inception, the foundation has distributed over a thousand wheelchairs and donated materials to major hospitals. The foundation also sponsors physically challenged children to attend school, aiming to empower them to become productive members of society.

Kebba Sanneh, principal public relations officer of EFSTH, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “healthcare needs the involvement of all, and the foundation has been helping and is very important to the institution.” He emphasised that donating to the hospital benefits the entire nation, as it serves patients from across the country.

Madam Mary, finance director of EFSTH, appreciated the foundation’s efforts, saying, “physically challenged is not inability; it’s the productivity that matters. We hope others follow this footsteps for more support.”

The donation is expected to enhance the quality of service at EFSTH, and the foundation’s efforts have been recognised as a model for social corporate responsibility.