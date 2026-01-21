SENEGAL SET TO BE SANCTIONED AS INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED AFTER AFCON FINAL PROTEST

- Advertisement -

By Phil Blanche

Senegal faces potential sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after their team controversially walked off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against hosts Morocco.

The dramatic protest, sparked by a late penalty decision, briefly halted play before Senegal ultimately secured victory in extra-time.

The incident unfolded in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a penalty following a VAR review, moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed.

Head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the field in protest, causing a 16-minute delay before play resumed.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the spot-kick, and Senegal went on to win the match thanks to a spectacular extra-time strike from Pape Gueye.

Despite their triumph, Senegal’s celebrations are likely to be overshadowed by disciplinary action

Tournament organisers, the CAF, have condemned the behaviour. In a statement, the confederation said: “CAF condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane appeared reluctant to join the protest, later stating that his country would have been “crazy” not to finish the game.

He told reporters: “It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen. Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there. I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.

“African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world. So, on my side, I did what I had to do.

“I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Senegal’s head coach, Pape Thiaw, later apologised for his actions. Speaking to beIN Sports, he admitted: “After reflecting on it, I made them come back (on the pitch) – you can react in the heat of the moment. We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football.”.

However, Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui criticised Thiaw for instigating the walk-off.

He stated: “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful. A coach who asks his players to leave the field. What Pape did does not honour Africa. Thiaw wasn’t classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes.”

The incident has cast a shadow over Senegal’s victory, with the CAF’s impending disciplinary action set to address the controversial protest that briefly marred the continent’s premier football final.

