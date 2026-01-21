Sports minister to embark on nationwide town hall meetings

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie and senior officials from his ministry will embark on a week-long nationwide town hall meetings with regional authorities and young people across the country.

A statement from MoYS said this nationwide engagement is going to form part of the Ministry’s strategic efforts to strengthen direct interaction with young people and key stakeholders on national development programmes.

The town hall meetings are being organised in line with cabinet directives, spearheaded by the MoYS, to promote inclusive dialogue with young people and authorities at regional and community levels.

“The primary objective of these town hall meetings is to provide a platform for direct youth engagement, allowing open discussions on key national development programs, policies, and initiatives aimed at empowering young people through socio-economic development.

The tour will start from 23rd January and run until 3rd February.