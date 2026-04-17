PM Sonko gives ministers 5 days to streamline spending

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Faced with an alarming international situation, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko warned on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting about the continued deterioration of tensions in the Middle East, exacerbated by pressure surrounding Iran.

According to the head of government, this multifaceted crisis is already impacting energy prices, the security of supply chains, and the stability of financial markets,” directly threatening the balance of national public finances.

In response, a strict course of action has been established, requiring members of the government to implement “immediate streamlining of spending and budgetary discipline.”

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Ministers have been given 15 days to submit a plan of action including “concrete savings and redeployment measures” in their respective sectors, while the Ministries of Energy and Budget are tasked with accelerating the implementation of stabilisation measures.

PressAfrik