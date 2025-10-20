POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ‘CONFESSED TO KILLING, BURNING’ NIGERIAN

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Gambian police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Nigerian, Gabriel Adiaga, whose partially burnt body was discovered at Sitting Corner on 15 October.

According to a press release from The Gambia Police Force, the case began as a missing person report on 14th October, 2025, after a friend of Adiaga informed the authorities that his family in Nigeria had been unable to reach him for several days.

Acting swiftly, investigators at the Serekunda Division launched a search operation and initiated preliminary inquiries around the victim’s residence.

The discovery of the partially burnt body prompted police to intensify their investigations, and within eight hours, officers arrested Wurry Barry, a Gambian, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

“Investigations revealed that on 13th October, 2025, a violent altercation occurred between the duo at the deceased’s residence, leading to his subsequent death. In an attempt to conceal the crime, the suspect single-handedly cleansed the crime scene and transported the corpse, dumping it at a discreet location around Sitting Corner, where he tried to burn the remains along with other items. He later returned to the victim’s residence to clean bloodstains and further destroy evidence,” the release stated.

The police said they recovered “critical exhibits” including the suspected murder weapon, an iron rod, blood-stained clothing, the victim’s motorcycles and house keys, and other forensic evidence. All items are currently in police custody for further analysis.

The release stated that the suspect will remain in custody and will be processed in accordance with due legal procedures.

The police thanked members of the public and other security services for their collaboration in successfully carrying out the operation.

“GPF reaffirms its commitment to protecting lives and property, ensuring justice, and maintaining public confidence through professionalism, diligence, and transparency,” the statement concluded.