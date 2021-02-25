23 C
City of Banjul
Friday, February 26, 2021
Police investigate mysterious killings in Niamina

By Omar Bah

Police have opened an investigation into another mysterious killing in Niamina, the third in six months. Commenting on the latest killing which occurred on Tuesday night, Superintendent Lamin Njie said: “We can confirm the incident of the suspected murder of 56-year-old Bambo Darboe at Niamina Kudang village in the Central River Region. The body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday 24th February 2021. An investigation has been immediately opened into the matter. Members of the public who wished to support the investigation by volunteering information even on conditions of anonymity are encouraged to do so,” the police spokesman said.

Reaction

When contacted for comments on the issue, the National Assembly Member for Niamina East, Omar Ceesay, who visited the scene and broke the news, described the incident as regrettable and demanded swift police investigation.

“This is not the first time such a thing is happening in Niamina. This is the third murder case in six months. I want to urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately commission a taskforce and investigate these killings. The people of Niamina want to know the people responsible for these killings,” Ceesay told The Standard from his village in Niamina.

The lawmaker said he is particularly worried that the incident took place about a mere 200 metres from the Kudang Police Station.

