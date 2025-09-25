Police report double homicides at Dalaba Estate

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

‎Police have opened investigations into a suspected case of double murder involving two 24-year-old men at Dalaba Estate.

The victims, identified as Essa Anderson of Paradise Estate and Alhagie Gaye of Bijilo, were discovered with signs of severe physical assault, police said on Wednesday.

Their bodies have been moved to the Banjul mortuary for a postmortem examination.

According to the police, relatives of the deceased reported the matter, prompting a swift response by the Criminal Investigation Department in Brusubi and a Crime Scene Investigation team.

Very few details are available so far, with police promising to give updates as the investigations ‎ continue.