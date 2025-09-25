VP Jallow to address 80th UNGA today

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

It is the turn of The Gambia today at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Later this morning, the vice president Mohammed Jallow, representing President Barrow, will address the assembly of world leaders on global matters.

The Gambia goes to this 80th assembly meeting holding a key important role in the international community notably the chairmanship of the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation OIC. With the crisis in Gaza on the lips of members of the UN, as evidenced by the recognition of the Palestinian state by most world powers, the vice president will almost certainly have a word or two on the matter. That and the many other issues confronting global efforts at achieving peace are expected to feature in the vice president’ speech, in addition to domestic policies in relation to regional and global issues.