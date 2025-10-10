Police superintendent testifies in Omar Badjie death inquest

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Brikama Magistrate Court yesterday heard testimony from Police Superintendent Lamin Cham regarding the death of Omar Badjie during the inquest proceedings.

Magistrate Anna Mendy presided over the inquest, which began with procedural matters concerning the family’s receipt of court correspondence.

Superintendent Cham, representing the Inspector General of Police, took the stand, and identified himself as a resident of Sukuta and the head of the investigation at the Anti-Crime Unit.

He testified that on 26th September, he received a call about an incident in Mandinaring, where Omar Badjie had died following an encounter with police officers.

Cham recounted that officers Sulayman Jarju, Mamadi Jallow, Ebrima Touray, and Fasainey Cham were involved. He stated that he was instructed by his commissioner to constitute a panel to investigate the circumstances.

Cham explained that the officers allegedly saw boys smoking cannabis and pursued them.

“According to the officer, Omar Badjie collapsed in the grass from exhaustion and was forced to stand up, but Omar told them he was too weak to stand, and that was where he was slapped by Sulayman Jarju,” Cham told the court.

Asked by the magistrate if the investigation unit had tendered anything, the witness said: “We are yet to complete our report as we are waiting for the post-mortem to complete our investigation”.

The superintendent detailed the investigation process, including the formation of a panel comprising himself, DSP Amadou Kujabi, Chief Inspector Lamin Sowe, and Sub-Inspector Buba Touray.

He also mentioned the recording of statements from the officers and an eyewitness from Mandinaring.

Regarding the alleged use of a stick, Cham stated that they were unable to find the stick but saw a mango tree where a branch had been cut.

He presented photographs of the crime scene, including the distance of 353 meters from where Badjie fell. Cham provided the court with the officers’ statements, including a confessional statement from Sulayman Jarju.

The court hearing marks the first legal proceedings following the death of Omar Badjie, a 27-year-old Gambian man. The circumstances surrounding his death ignited significant public outcry, leading to widespread protests within the community. Residents have been vocal in their demands for justice and accountability in the case.

The court adjourned the case to October Monday for further witness testimonies.