IEC urged to cleanse current voter register to remove foreigners 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition APP-Sobeyaa alliance Essa Faal has issued a strong appeal to the electoral commission to conduct a comprehensive general voter registration exercise aimed at cleansing the current voter database.

Faal’s call comes amid growing concerns about the accuracy, reliability, and integrity of the existing voter register, which some stakeholders argue has been compromised by alleged registration of foreigners.

- Advertisement -

Speaking yesterday at the launch of IEC Electoral Calendar 2026-2027, Faal emphasised that a clean and credible voter register is pivotal for the credibility of elections.

He said the IEC has a responsibility to ensure a level playing field in the upcoming elections and many other elections that they conduct.

“The chairman emphasised a lot on the issue but we cannot have a level playing field if there are questions about the existing voter register,” Faal added.

- Advertisement -

He said one can argue that there is no legal basis for his objection as the voter roll is published for public perusal.

“But,” he contended, “the fact of the matter is that a lot of Gambians like me have concerns about the existing voter register. So if there are problems in it because of the registration of people across the border who are not Gambians and have no reasons to be in our electoral roll, it means we are maintaining that lacuna and problem.”

He added: “In that case, it would have helped if the IEC could have a general registration because if there are problems in a voter register and you adopt it and go with it you are doing so with all the problems in it. I just raised it as a concern but it is up to IEC to decide because it is not going to break the elections or cause a major problem.”

Faal also urged the IEC to consider increasing the number of days allocated for supplementary voter registration to allow young people enough time to secure the necessary documentation to be able to register and vote.

IEC reacts

Responding to Mr Faal’s concerns, IEC Chairman Joseph Colley defended IEC’s adherence to the law.

He noted that there were ample opportunities for objections and legal challenges at the time, and urged that any reforms needed should come through proper legislative channels, not unilateral measures. “The register went through all the different stages up to the reversing court but unfortunately nobody filed a complaint,” he added.

Colley argued that the IEC operates strictly within the law, saying as long as there is no court ruling to nullify the current voter register, the IEC will stick to it as provided by law.

“There will be a supplementary register next year and we urged all political parties to be vigilant and ensure only Gambians and eligible Gambians are registered to vote. The IEC will also be more vigilant this time around,” he added.