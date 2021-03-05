21 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Policeman ordered to answer court or face jail

210
By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has ordered Detective Sergeant 4395 Hamet Sabally of Brikama police station to appear before his court to testify as a prosecution witness in a rape trial involving the state against one Alagie Ceesay.

Justice Jaiteh warned that failure of Detective Sergeant Sabally to appear before the court on the 17th March 2021 shall be deemed a contempt liable to term of imprisonment.

Justice Jaiteh made this order yesterday, 4th March during the court sitting on the criminal case involving the state against Alagie Ceesay.

Alagie Ceesay is alleged on the 10th June 2019 at Brikama Gidda Baba Njai, West Coast Region, to have intentionally engaged in a sexual act with a 7-year-old girl.

During the court session, senior state counsel Patrick Gomez applied for a sub-poena to be served on police officer Sabally to come to testify in the rape trial.

Senior state counsel Patrick Gomez informed the court that Hamet Sabally has not been appearing before the court as required.

He indicated that each time Sergeant Hamet Sabally is informed to come to court, he always gives one excuse or another to avoid coming the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Jaiteh adjourned the case to the 17th March, 2021 for Detective Sergeant Hamet Sabally to appear.

